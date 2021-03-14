CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Get CorMedix alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 111.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CorMedix by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CorMedix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 80,257 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.