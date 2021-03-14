Cormark Lowers GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Price Target to C$3.25

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$3.60 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GT Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get GT Gold alerts:

GTT stock opened at C$3.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.84. GT Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38.

In related news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.98 per share, with a total value of C$50,723.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,758,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,241,897.48.

GT Gold Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.