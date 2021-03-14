Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $69.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Copa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Copa by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Copa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.58. 1,055,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

