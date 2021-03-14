Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS CNVVY remained flat at $$10.67 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822. Convatec Group has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNVVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

