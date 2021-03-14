Contrasting Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Leaf Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leaf Group and Sphere 3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $154.96 million 1.40 -$26.84 million N/A N/A Sphere 3D $5.58 million 3.81 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leaf Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leaf Group and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leaf Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.76%. Given Leaf Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leaf Group and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97% Sphere 3D -150.83% N/A -57.30%

Summary

Leaf Group beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. It also provides G-Series appliance to simplify Windows application migration and to enable access from various devices; and G-Series Cloud solution to provide a virtual appliance, as well as offers Glassware solution, which is compatible with the open virtual appliance and open virtual format. In addition, the company provides SnapServer network attached storage solutions, including SnapServer XSR40, a 1U server that can be configured with up to four SATA III and SSD drives; SnapServer XSR120, a 2U server, which can be configured with up to 12 SATA III, SAS, and SSD drives; GuardianOS, a storage software solution; and Snap Enterprise Data Replicator that provides multi-directional WAN-optimized replication. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, V3, SnapSync, and HVE brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

