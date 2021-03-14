Contrasting Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Health Catalyst and IHS Markit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 10 1 3.09 IHS Markit 0 7 10 0 2.59

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $45.14, suggesting a potential downside of 6.75%. IHS Markit has a consensus target price of $83.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.20%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Volatility and Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -48.17% -25.57% -14.56% IHS Markit 20.31% 11.03% 5.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and IHS Markit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million 13.76 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -34.09 IHS Markit $4.29 billion 8.74 $502.70 million $2.32 40.75

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of IHS Markit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Health Catalyst on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design; economics and country risk; and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

