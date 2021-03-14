Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTTAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

