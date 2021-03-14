Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1,754.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

TSE CSU opened at C$1,703.19 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,076.34 and a 12-month high of C$1,789.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1,645.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,578.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.09 billion and a PE ratio of 82.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

