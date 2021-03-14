Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.10

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.10 and traded as high as C$9.52. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 210,227 shares.

CUF.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.27.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 63,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$499,554.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,436,000 shares in the company, valued at C$160,013,880.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

