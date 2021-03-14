Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CLPBY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 75,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,047. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

