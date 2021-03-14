Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colfax from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,496. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.