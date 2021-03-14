Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

NYSE CFX opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,496. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Colfax in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Colfax by 15.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 17.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

