Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Sells $850,948.44 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2,218.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,548,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $27,348,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after purchasing an additional 703,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

