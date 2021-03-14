Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:LDP opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

