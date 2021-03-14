Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.65. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 15,336 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a PE ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
