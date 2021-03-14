Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.65. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 15,336 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a PE ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

