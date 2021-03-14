Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS CHEOY traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $43.94 and a 52-week high of $89.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

