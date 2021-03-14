Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the February 11th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $172,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,226. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

