Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $62,130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after acquiring an additional 201,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Waters by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Waters by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

WAT opened at $268.83 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.45.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

