Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

