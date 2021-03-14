Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 1,058 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berry Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,204,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $212.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

