Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $217,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

NYSE NOW opened at $489.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $549.49 and its 200 day moving average is $518.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $27,129,690. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

