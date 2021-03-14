Citigroup Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $335.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $257.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,080.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,876 shares of company stock worth $5,869,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

