Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG opened at $247.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.56 and a 200-day moving average of $242.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $262.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.