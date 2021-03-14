Citigroup Inc. Purchases 60,295 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 455.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,295 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,249 shares of company stock worth $6,748,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

