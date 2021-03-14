Citigroup Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in LHC Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.96. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

