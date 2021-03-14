Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

NSA opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

