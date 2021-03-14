Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $288.63 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.48.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

