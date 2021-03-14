Citigroup Inc. Buys 14,698 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Exponent by 21.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

