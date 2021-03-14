Citigroup Downgrades Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FRCOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fast Retailing from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. Fast Retailing has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

