CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Insider Sells $160,848.22 in Stock

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $40.83 on Friday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $816.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.65.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
CIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.
