CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Insider Sells $160,848.22 in Stock

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $40.83 on Friday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $816.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

