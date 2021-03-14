Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.29. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 6,584,506 shares changing hands.

CIDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,044 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 530,819 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

