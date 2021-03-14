Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on April 15th

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.