CIBC Boosts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to $27.50

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PARXF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

