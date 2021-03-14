CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. CHS has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $29.10.
CHS Company Profile
