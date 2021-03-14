Chronologic (DAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $193,690.58 and approximately $41.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

