China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,200,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 84,347 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 128.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 485,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Shares of CHU opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. China Unicom has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU).

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.