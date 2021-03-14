Chiliz (CHZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.93 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001112 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 422.8% against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $3.71 billion and approximately $4.93 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.78 or 0.00648654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,664,720 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

