Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 751,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,580,000 after acquiring an additional 121,780 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,893,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

