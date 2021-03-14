Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 8.5%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $27.84. 10,388,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 3,613,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Chargepoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

