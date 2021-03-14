Change Path LLC Sells 53,546 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Change Path LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Change Path LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5,152.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.25. 10,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,204. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.