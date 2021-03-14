Change Path LLC Purchases 103,936 Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Change Path LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,936 shares during the period. Change Path LLC owned 0.08% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000.

NYSEARCA:TPIF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. Timothy Plan International ETF has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $28.26.

