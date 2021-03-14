Change Path LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPHD. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 84.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $499,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 128,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $28.61. 12,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,272. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

