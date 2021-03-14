Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $1,739,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHNG. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

