Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,403,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $102.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

