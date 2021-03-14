Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 80,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 144,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

