Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Shares of CDAY opened at $87.15 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,089.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

