Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 183.2% from the February 11th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

