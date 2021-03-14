Centric Cash Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 77.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $275,656.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 217.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000480 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Token Profile

CNS is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 2,774,087,632 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

