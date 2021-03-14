Centrality Price Up 68.3% Over Last 7 Days (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Centrality has traded up 68.3% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $115.53 million and $2.38 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00048343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.23 or 0.00639796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00068899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00024954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00034944 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.