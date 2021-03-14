Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $816.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post sales of $816.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $884.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.30 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,152. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,403 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

